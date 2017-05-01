Child hit by vehicle near Tishomingo - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Child hit by vehicle near Tishomingo


By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Officials in Johnston County have confirmed that a youngster was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Bullard Chapel Road about four miles northeast of Tishomingo.

The child was airlifted from the scene for treatment; no condition report was available.

Other details about what happened remain under investigation.