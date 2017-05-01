Police searching for man who robbed clerk with a knife

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at knifepoint early Monday morning.

Police said they need help identifying the suspect, who was seen wearing a lime green colored hoodie. They said he drove away from the crime scene, possibly in a silver Ford Focus.

According to investigators, the man walked into the Shell near Walmart at the intersection of Highways 75 and 82 around 12:45 a.m. He went to the bathroom, then confronted the clerk with a knife and demanded money.

"Initially, they think he left on foot going east towards the control road, but we found video of a car driving in the Walmart parking lot that we believe may be his getaway vehicle," said Sherman police Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

Police said the man was wearing jeans and Western-style boots. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact Sherman police.