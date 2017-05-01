Garvin County woman dies in head-on crash

DIBBLE, OK -- A woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision on State Highway 76 about one mile south of Dibble, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Michelle Stelzig of Lindsay was driving northbound on the two-lane highway when her Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center lane and slammed into a southbound truck.

Stelzig suffered massive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.

The Dibble fire and police departments and Lindsay EMS assisted state troopers following the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.