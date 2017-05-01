Reports: Paramedic shot in Dallas, police pinned down

DALLAS, TX -- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot and wounded Monday morning by an unknown shooter, a city spokesperson said.

"Today at approximately 11:31 a.m., there was a shooting call in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, where a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck and an EMT paramedic was injured," according to a written statement from the City of Dallas.

The wounded paramedic was in critical condition and was undergoing surgery at Baylor University Medical Center, the city added.

KXAS-TV reports that others may also have been injured by gunfire at the address in East Dallas.

DPD searches for active shooter in East Dallas after firefighter shot tremendous police presence pic.twitter.com/qYdhpkAgBY — AshleighNBC5 (@AshleighNBC5) May 1, 2017

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that officers had been "pinned down by gunfire" after the fire department ambulance arrived in response to a shooting call.

Dozens of police vehicles were swarming the residential neighborhood near Interstate 30, the Associated Press said.

KXAS said that according to a police source, a rifle-toting suspect fled the scene and remained at large.

Police were keeping reporters at a distance from the scene due to safety concerns, KXAS reported.

We'll have more on this developing story as additional information becomes available.