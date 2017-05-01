GETTING FIT: National Bike Month

DALLAS, TX -- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot and wounded Monday morning by an unknown shooter, a city spokesperson said.More >>
DIBBLE, OK -- A woman was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision on State Highway 76 about one miles south of Dibble, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.More >>
GETTING FIT: Did you know the month of May is National Bike Month? On this week's segment of Getting Fit, we talk bike safety necessities.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- An afternoon of four-wheeler riding turned tragic Sunday after an accident led to the hospitalization of a small child. Sherman Fire-Rescue said a two-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash outside the city limits.More >>
CANTON, TX -- We have new stunning video of that massive deadly tornado that tore through Canton, Texas Saturday evening. This video, shot by a storm chaser, shows a wedge-shaped tornado as it crossedMore >>
CANTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas.More >>
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties after severe storms, flooding, strong winds and snow impacted the state.More >>
Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor across Oklahoma.More >>
Large hail, high wind and very heavy rain are in the weekend forecast for the Texoma region.More >>
