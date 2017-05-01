Deadly East Texas Tornado Caught on Camera

CANTON, TX -- We have new stunning video of that massive deadly tornado that tore through Canton, Texas Saturday evening.

This video, shot by a storm chaser, shows a wedge-shaped tornado as it crossed Interstate 20 near town.

Canton's mayor says the tornado killed at least four people and injured nearly 50 others.

Mayor Lou Ann Everett says the damage is 35 miles long stretching from one end of the county to the other.

Search and rescue teams went house to house looking for people who may be still trapped in the rubble.