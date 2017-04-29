Severe storms cause power outages, flooding across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor flooding across Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches and advisories across much of the state Saturday after thunderstorms packing strong winds dropped as much as 5 inches of rain.

The storms disrupted power to almost 80,000 customers in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, and firefighters reported that some roadways were blocked by uprooted trees, limbs and downed power lines.

Strong winds also toppled an iconic structural arch that welcomed visitors to the annual Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City. There were no reports of injuries related to storm damage

Forecasters say more severe storms are expected Saturday from parts of south central Texas to portions of the Ohio Valley and northern Middle Atlantic region.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.