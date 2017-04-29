Severe storms cause power outages, flooding across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor flooding across Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service issued flood watches and advisories across much of the state Saturday after thunderstorms packing strong winds dropped as much as 5 inches of rain.
The storms disrupted power to almost 80,000 customers in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, and firefighters reported that some roadways were blocked by uprooted trees, limbs and downed power lines.
Strong winds also toppled an iconic structural arch that welcomed visitors to the annual Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City. There were no reports of injuries related to storm damage
Forecasters say more severe storms are expected Saturday from parts of south central Texas to portions of the Ohio Valley and northern Middle Atlantic region.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor across Oklahoma.More >>
Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor flooding across Oklahoma.More >>
Large hail, high wind and very heavy rain are in the weekend forecast for the Texoma region.More >>
Large hail, high wind and very heavy rain are in the weekend forecast for the Texoma region.More >>
NOAA weather radios can be a lifeline for some folks around this time of the year, but it was recently discovered that the weather radio transmitter in Ardmore is damaged.More >>
NOAA weather radios can be a lifeline for some folks around this time of the year, but it was recently discovered that the weather radio transmitter in Ardmore is damaged.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- A local man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing several young children. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Anthony David Williams in Pushmataha County.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- A local man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing several young children. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Anthony David Williams in Pushmataha County.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Investigators have now confirmed that a damaging fire at the Sherman Public Library early Wednesday morning was deliberately set. The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Investigators have now confirmed that a damaging fire at the Sherman Public Library early Wednesday morning was deliberately set. The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Everyone from deputies to janitors at the Carter County Sheriff's Office was recognized as a local hero at a special ceremony on Friday.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Everyone from deputies to janitors at the Carter County Sheriff's Office was recognized as a local hero at a special ceremony on Friday.More >>
ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday afternoon. It's a return to the most powerful gun lobby, where he garnered significant support during last year's election.More >>
ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday afternoon. It's a return to the most powerful gun lobby, where he garnered significant support during last year's election.More >>
Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay.More >>
Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- An Ardmore man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Johnston County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 7 about two miles southeast of Bromide.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- An Ardmore man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Johnston County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 7 about two miles southeast of Bromide.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- If you have a passion for the arts, you'll want to check out Cooke County's 8th Annual Art Council Scholarship Concert, "Sights and Sounds."More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- If you have a passion for the arts, you'll want to check out Cooke County's 8th Annual Art Council Scholarship Concert, "Sights and Sounds."More >>