Weather radio alert system crippled in Carter County

NOAA weather radios can be a lifeline for some folks around this time of the year, but it was recently discovered that the weather radio transmitter in Ardmore is damaged.

While still broadcasting, the transmitter is operating at low power. That means its signal range is reduced, and some weather radios will not be activated for watches and warnings.

That's why experts urge that everyone should have a backup weather warning source.

"With the potential for severe weather over the next day or so, we're just concerned that people are able to get those warnings that they're depending on," said National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Smith.

There are other NOAA transmitters surrounding Carter County, so if you live in that area you might be able to switch to a different frequency:

KTEN's First Alert Weather Team will be on duty around the clock to monitor the approaching storms.