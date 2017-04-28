Child sex abuse suspect jailed in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- An Antlers man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing several young children.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Anthony David Williams in Pushmataha County. They believe Williams, 37, abused the children at his home west of Antlers while he was dating their mother.

The abuse happened years ago, but OSBI began its investigation last year.

The youngsters were between 7 and 11 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Each alleged that Williams "had touched them in a sexual manner," an OSBI statement said.

Williams has been booked into the Pushmataha County jail, with a hearing set for June 14.