Sherman offers reward for library arsonists

SHERMAN, TX -- Investigators have now confirmed that a damaging fire at the Sherman Public Library early Wednesday morning was deliberately set.

The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime.

City spokesman Nate Strauch said a perpetrator broke in to the library at 421 North Travis Street between 1:15 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"Based on security footage recorded by cameras on neighboring buildings, multiple persons of interest were on the scene," Strauch said in a written statement. "Several bystanders passed by the building at that time."

The library has been closed as the damage is repaired; officials hope to reopen the facility some time next week.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Sherman Fire-Rescue tip line at 903-957-3473.