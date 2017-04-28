Honoring the heroes of Carter County

ARDMORE, OK -- Everyone from deputies to janitors at the Carter County Sheriff's Office was recognized as a local hero at a special ceremony on Friday.

Every month, an officer or first responder in the county is presented with the Local Hero award sponsored by Steve Russell's insurance agency in Ardmore.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant was asked to nominate someone on his team, so he nominated the whole department.

Every person on the team received a certificate along with a free lunch.

"The sheriff's office does a wonderful job for Carter County," said State Rep. Pat Ownbey. "So many times they hear all the negatives, don't really hear the positives, and we just wanted to come and say thanks for a job well-done."

Lunch was provided by the Ardmore Shrine Club