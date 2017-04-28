Trump to NRA: 'We'll build a wall'

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday afternoon.

On the eve of his 100-day mark in office, Trump delivered a campaign-like speech to the gun lobby's annual convention in Atlanta.

The president rattled off a recap of his election night victory, vowed to protect the Second Amendment, and drew loud cheers for vowing to build a southern border wall.

He said "we'll build a wall" because it's needed to stop human trafficking and drugs. But the president made no mention Friday as to how he would pay for the wall, or when construction would start.

A number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump's signature campaign promise.

Trump revived what has been called a racist insult against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, calling her "Pocahontas." That's a reference to claims she made about being part Native American.

The president talked about having the group's support if he decides to run for a second term. He said he has "a feeling that in the next election you're going to be swamped with candidates," adding: "It may be Pocahontas, remember that."

He also reassured members that he's fight for them, saying: "You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you."

Trump also urged fellow Republicans to turn out for a special congressional race that is being viewed as a referendum on his presidency.

He called for Karen Handel to take the seat vacated by Tom Price, who resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as health secretary. Handel emerged from a crowded Republican primary field to be the nominee.

Trump called such battles "too nerve shattering." Trump was scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for her later Friday. On June 20, she will face Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff, who used an anti-Trump wave and nearly won the seat outright, finishing almost 30 points ahead of Handel, the top Republican vote-getter.

The president's appearance marked a return to the nation's most powerful gun lobby, where he garnered significant support during last year's election.

"The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end," Trump declared, becoming the first sitting president since 1983 to address the NRA annual meeting.