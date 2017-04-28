Man dies in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- An Ardmore man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Johnston County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 7 about two miles southeast of Bromide.

Troopers said Kevin Miller, 35, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo after the driver of the truck they were in lost control, slammed into a culvert, and rolled over.

Miller was thrown 35 feet from the vehicle; he died later at the hospital.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Richard Powell of Ardmore was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.