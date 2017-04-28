Severe storms, possible tornadoes forecast in wide region - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Severe storms, possible tornadoes forecast in wide region

Posted: Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes are forecast from the Plains states to the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valley regions.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected to begin Friday afternoon from northern Texas across Oklahoma, southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

The center said the greatest chance for tornadoes appears to be in western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, while there is a slight chance for tornadoes in the remainder of the 142,000 square mile area that includes more than 11.2 million people.

Flood watches and advisories have been issued for much of the region.

The storms are expected to continue into Friday night and Saturday and include large hail, strong winds and heavy rains.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump to NRA: 'We'll build a wall'

    Trump to NRA: 'We'll build a wall'

    ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday afternoon. It's a return to the most powerful gun lobby, where he garnered significant support during last year's election.

    More >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday afternoon. It's a return to the most powerful gun lobby, where he garnered significant support during last year's election.

    More >>

  • George HW Bush released from Houston hospital

    George HW Bush released from Houston hospital

    George H.W. BushGeorge H.W. Bush

    Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay.

    More >>

    Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay.

    More >>

  • Man dies in Johnston County crash

    Man dies in Johnston County crash

    JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- An Ardmore man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Johnston County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 7 about two miles southeast of Bromide. 

    More >>

    JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- An Ardmore man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Johnston County Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 7 about two miles southeast of Bromide. 

    More >>
    •   