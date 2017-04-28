'Sights and Sounds' concert benefits arts students - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

'Sights and Sounds' concert benefits arts students

By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
GAINESVILLE, TX -- If you have a passion for the arts, you'll want to check out the 8th annual Cooke County Arts Council scholarship concert, "Sights and Sounds," a fundraiser benefiting local students. 

The scholarship event will include performances from the Butterfield Stage, North Central Texas Chorale, GAVA, and the Gainesville Swing Orchestra.

Proceeds will go toward providing scholarships for Cooke County students headed to college to study the arts. 

The concert is set for Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts.

Food and Beverage hour at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15; seniors and children get in for $10.

For more information, click here

