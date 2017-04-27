Jury: Amber Andrews guilty of murder in ex-husband's death

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A jury on Thursday handed down a verdict in the case of Amber Andrews, who was accused of having a part in her ex-husband's murder.

After a week-and-a-half trial, jurors needed less than five hours to decide that Andrews was guilty of 1st degree murder, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy in connection with the death of Brandon Duran.

Andrews was sentenced to life in prison for the homicide, plus additional terms for the associated offenses.

Duran was brutally murdered by Andrews and her former boyfriend, Justin Hammer, in August 2012. Prosecutors said Andrews' motive was to try to get custody of her son.

Andrews was charged in April 2015 after Hammer was convicted one year earlier. He is spending the rest of his life in the penitentiary.

The jury recommended Andrews be sentenced to life in prison. That phase of the trial will begin on June 12th.