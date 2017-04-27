Jury: Amber Andrews guilty of murder in ex-husband's death

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A jury on Thursday handed down a verdict in the case of Amber Andrews, who was accused of having a role in her ex-husband's murder.More >>
REAGAN, OK -- Walk into Sipokni West and you walk back in time... from the blacksmith to the saloon, even the mercantile and the old jail. This old time Western village is as authentic as they come.More >>
The legend of Bigfoot continues, and local author Jerry Hestand wants you to know that the legendary creatures are right here in Texoma. "How they live here, I don't know," he conceded, "but I've had some amazing experiences around here that I'm convinced they exist." For years and years, people across the world have fixed their imagination on a large hairy creature with different names, including Bigfoot and Sasquatch. After reading stories about the beast...More >>
DENISON -- Denison's newest apartment complex celebrated its grand opening Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Residence at Gateway Village is located at the corner of Highway 75 and FM 691, midway between Sherman and Denison.More >>
A Republican state senator who was being investigated for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions has resigned from the Oklahoma Senate.More >>
The Three Valley Museum’s 4th Annual “History in the Making” Golf Tournament has been delayed by one day.More >>
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma prosecutor has filed formal notice that the state will seek the death penalty for a man charged in the killing of a deputy sheriff.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Anthony McKinney, 29, was indicted by a Grayson County grand jury Wednesday on a charge continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.More >>
The Oklahoma Capitol will be shut down for more than a week in the fall as part of an ongoing $245 million renovation of the 100-year-old building.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- If you have a green thumb, and just love digging your hands into the dirt, you'll definitely want to check out Marshall County's first annual Home and Garden Show!More >>
