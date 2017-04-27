Author claims Bigfoot sightings in Texoma

The legend of Bigfoot continues, and local author Jerry Hestand wants you to know that the legendary creatures are right here in Texoma.

"How they live here, I don't know," he conceded, "but I've had some amazing experiences around here that I'm convinced they exist."

For years and years, people across the world have fixed their imagination on a large hairy creature with different names, including Bigfoot and Sasquatch.

After reading stories about the beast when he was little, Hestand knew he needed to find what everyone was talking about.

"I dove into that more and got interested. Every few years, I would say, 'This is weird,' and then something crazy would happen that reeled me back in," Hestand said.

He decided to devote a lot of his time to finding the creature. Over the years, he has met many other Bigfoot hunters, and has also had his own experiences with the mysterious beast.

"I've had two very close encounters in the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma," Hestand said. "I've had them approach my tent and throw things at me and growl at me, and I knew what it was."

Hestand said he's had encounters at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Grayson County and an area north of Callisburg in Cooke County, Texas. But most of the places have been right along the Red River in Texoma.

The question remains: What is Bigfoot and why is it here?

"I'm not for sure exactly what it is, but I think it's a large ape in North America," Hestand said.

He decided to put all of his crazy experiences with Bigfoot into a book called "Hunting Apes in America: My Life as a Bigfoot Hunter." He said he hopes it will open up the minds of people across the world, just like books did for him.

"It gives you something to think about when life gets too hard," Hestand said.

So the next time you're out and about in Texoma, be on the lookout for the unimaginable.

Hestand's book is available from his website or on Amazon.