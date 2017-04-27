More apartments for growing Grayson County

DENISON -- Denison's newest apartment complex celebrated its grand opening Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Residence at Gateway Village is located at the corner of Highway 75 and FM 691, midway between Sherman and Denison. It's in the heart of Grayson County, which the Census Bureau says has seen a slow but steady population increase over the last seven years.

Amenities at Gateway Village include a luxury pool and clubroom and a 24-hour fitness center. One and two-bedroom apartments are offered with monthly rates starting at $925.