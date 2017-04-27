'History in the Making' golf tournament delayed

DENISON, TX. -- The Three Valley Museum’s 4th Annual “History in the Making” Golf Tournament has been delayed by one day, according to committee chair Donna Tyler.

“The weather is not cooperating with us on Saturday”, she said, "so, we decided to move the date to Sunday when a better forecast is predicted.”

Registration will begin at noon on Sunday at the Denison Country Club, with tee time at 1 p.m.

“We have excellent sponsorship and terrific prizes awaiting the golfers this year," Tyler said. “We want our golfers to have the best experience possible on tournament day.”

If you think you would like to win a car from Classic of Texoma, golf bags, dining gift certificates, smokers, lawn equipment, golf shoe bags, gift baskets, lawn chairs, or any of the other fantastic prizes, please call 580-920-8746 to register.