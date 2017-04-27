Oklahoma Capitol to be shut down for a week in October

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Anthony McKinney, 29, was indicted by a Grayson County grand jury Wednesday on a charge continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.More >>
The Oklahoma Capitol will be shut down for more than a week in the fall as part of an ongoing $245 million renovation of the 100-year-old building.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- If you have a green thumb, and just love digging your hands into the dirt, you'll definitely want to check out Marshall County's first annual Home and Garden Show!More >>
SHERMAN, TX – Police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera robbing a store clerk.More >>
REAGAN, OK -- In southern Oklahoma, the 1880s are closer than you think. "We're probably the only place in Oklahoma or probably in the world that has two saloons, and the hardest drink we sell is sasparilly!"More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The parents of 6 year old Mikey Mccauley say he and the neighborhood dog named Marlo have been attached at the hip since they moved to Ardmore just over a year ago. Tuesday afternoon, Mikey and Marlo went on an adventure, and couldn't find their way back home...More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- Someone got into a gunfight with a Pushmataha County deputy on Wednesday morning. Now the search is on for two suspects. Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said the occupants of a pickup truck fired several shots at a deputy's vehicle. "The deputy was not injured and returned fire," Hedgecock said in a written statement.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Public Library is closed until further notice after a fire early Wednesday morning.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.More >>
