Oklahoma Capitol to be shut down for a week in October

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Capitol will be shut down for more than a week in the fall as part of an ongoing $245 million renovation of the 100-year-old building.

State officials announced Wednesday the building would be closed to tenants and visitors from Friday, Oct. 13, until Monday, Oct. 23.

Officials with Manhattan Construction say the building will be without power during that time as workers replace the main electrical service, which is more than 60 years old. Crews are expected to work around the clock while the building is closed to replace the electrical infrastructure.

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal also recommended the closure, citing concerns over the lack of power to the fire alarm system, elevators, emergency lights and exit signs.

