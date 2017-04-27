Home & Garden Show comes to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- If you have a green thumb and just love digging your hands into the dirt, you'll definitely want to check out Marshall County's first Home and Garden Show.

The event is set for the Marshall County Expo Center at 11545 Highway 70 in Madill on May 5 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and May 6 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Dozens of vendors will have exhibits, and admission includes educational programs on topics ranging from landscaping to home improvements to harvesting rainwater.

For more information, call 580-795-3563.