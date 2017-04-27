Oklahoma man faces child sex abuse charge in Texas

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A Cartwright, Oklahoma man facing charges of sexual misconduct in Bryan County is now facing similar charges across the Red River.

Anthony McKinney, 29, was indicted by a Grayson County, Texas, grand jury Wednesday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, a first-degree felony.

McKinney was arrested in Bryan County two years ago for lewd molestation. Investigators now say that with their findings and a medical report, they were able to confirm what a child had told them.

At the time there was also an open case on McKinney in Denison. According to online records, McKinney failed to appear in Bryan County court in October 2015, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect's first Grayson County court date is set for May 22. Bond is set at $120,000.