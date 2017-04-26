Police looking for woman caught on camera robbing a Sherman store

SHERMAN, TX – Police are looking for a woman who was caught on camera robbing a store clerk.

It happened Tuesday night at the Get N Go in Sherman.

Security cameras snapped a photo of the woman, who was seen wearing a shower cap. Police say she pulled a weapon from her waistband, the clerk fearing for his life.

“The clerk felt like his life was in danger or that he was going to get shot because he honestly thought it was a firearm,” said Sgt. D.M. Hampton with the Sherman Police Department.

Police say it’s unclear if it was a gun. After getting cash, police say the woman ran off.

Nearby neighbors are shaken up knowing the suspect is still on the run.

“It’s a little bit scary because there’s a whole bunch of kids playing up and down the block," said Karina Carrasco, who lives nearby.

Officers spotted someone matching her description shortly after the robbery, but they couldn’t find her.

According to neighbors, the Get N Go has been robbed several times. Police say the clerk did exactly as he should.

“The best thing to do is just give them the money,” said Hampton. “It's not worth your life and let them leave the store."

Fortunately no one was hurt.

If you recognize the woman or know anything about the crime, call police.