Ardmore boy found with his dog after missing for hours

ARDMORE, OK -- The parents of 6 year old Mikey Mccauley say he and the neighborhood dog named Marlo have been attached at the hip since they moved to Ardmore just over a year ago.

Tuesday afternoon, Mikey and Marlo went on an adventure, and couldn't find their way back home.

Mikey’s father, Micheal McCauley said, "The acreage that he was lost in was so thick, and the canopy prevented any kind of real good areal coverage, and the ground was full of thorns..."

McCauley says he and his wife called everyone they could think of to help find their son, after they realized he was nowhere to be found around 4 o clock on Tuesday afternoon.

The search party continued to grow.

Carter county officials, and concerned neighbors searched for hours until the boy was found.

"The airplane found him and spotted a dog and a boy..." said McCauley.

It was news Michael and his wife had been waiting for.

"For the first time I felt relief at that point. And then we just, we frankly sprinted and that was from my house to him."

Mikey was found over three miles from his house, and reunited with his family after a short checkup.

Officials say he was slightly dehydrated, and had cuts from the briars and brush, but his dog Marlo never left his side.

"But when we found him,” McCauley said, “he had a flower and he said, 'I got a flower for mama and I was just following the dog."

The Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant spoke with KTEN Tuesday evening, shortly after Mikey was found. He says it’s more than just a story of a boy and his dog.

"Got to see what Southern Oklahoma is about because everybody from around the neighborhood and the subdivision all across the county came out to help them."

McCauley says they’re new to the area, but after Tuesday night’s events, they are able to call Ardmore home.

"So I’m out of the army, working for Michelin now and I’ve lived around the world, served around the world and - not every community - frankly I haven’t had a community that would respond like this."