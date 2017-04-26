Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.More >>
HOLDENVILLE, OK -- The National Weather Service said the small twister struck around 11:30 p.m. in Holdenville, about 40 miles northeast of Ada.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- If you're a fan of musicals, you'll definitely want to check out Sherman High School's newest production, "Singin in the Rain, Jr."More >>
DENISON, TX -- Visitors can experience authors, storytellers, kids games, wagon rides, gunfights, vendors, food, music, preaching and more.More >>
ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.More >>
Authorities in a small North Texas town want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.More >>
SHERMAN -- The future of Dr. Susan Thomas, executive director of the Texoma Council of Governments, was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners. TCOG now has to pay a nearly $1 million settlement to the agency's former finance director, who was let go after a conflict with Thomas.More >>
