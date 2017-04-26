Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

Posted:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect

SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation.

Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417 on Tuesday evening. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

Sherman police and the Secret Service obtained search warrants for the vehicle and a hotel room.

"Detectives located the printer and paper used by the suspects to manufacture the counterfeit bills as well as ... additional counterfeit bills, drugs and drug paraphernalia," Sherman police Sgt. D.M. Hampton said in a written statement.

Blake Deweese, Jerimi Thomas and Lindsay Sowards were detained in connection with the evidence. Hampton said Deweese and Thomas were wanted on forgery warrants in Tarrant County; eight counterfeit $100 bills were allegedly confiscated from Sowards.

No bond was set for the three suspects, who were being held at the Grayson County jail on a variety of charges.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Sherman Public LibrarySherman Public Library

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

  • Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>
    •   