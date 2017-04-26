Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation.

Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417 on Tuesday evening. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

Sherman police and the Secret Service obtained search warrants for the vehicle and a hotel room.

"Detectives located the printer and paper used by the suspects to manufacture the counterfeit bills as well as ... additional counterfeit bills, drugs and drug paraphernalia," Sherman police Sgt. D.M. Hampton said in a written statement.

Blake Deweese, Jerimi Thomas and Lindsay Sowards were detained in connection with the evidence. Hampton said Deweese and Thomas were wanted on forgery warrants in Tarrant County; eight counterfeit $100 bills were allegedly confiscated from Sowards.

No bond was set for the three suspects, who were being held at the Grayson County jail on a variety of charges.