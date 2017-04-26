Doc Holliday Festival this weekend in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Doc Holliday Festival this weekend in Denison

By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
DENISON, TX -- The annual Doc Holliday Festival is happening this Saturday, April 29.

Saints & Sinners remembers Doc's early-day office in downtown Denison.

Visitors can experience authors, storytellers, kids games, wagon rides, gunfights, vendors, food, music, preaching and more.

