Tornado touches down in southern Oklahoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Tornado touches down in southern Oklahoma

Posted:

HOLDENVILLE, OK -- A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in southern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service said the small twister struck around 11:30 p.m. in Holdenville, about 40 miles northeast of Ada.

The storm downed trees, blew out windows, and ripped the air conditioning units off the roof of the local Walmart.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Sherman Public LibrarySherman Public Library

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

  • Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>
    •   