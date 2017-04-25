Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.

The Carter County Sheriff says they got the call just after 5 p.m. The boy’s mother said she couldn’t find her six-year-old son and that’s all it took for deputies and concerned neighbors to jump into action on the ground with horses, dog and ATVs.

This all happened in the area of South Plainview Road. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says the boy followed his pet into the woods and couldn’t find his way back.

Fortunately the sheriff says the little boy is doing just fine.

“He's doing great. He said he had fun, and he was just on an adventure. And lost track of time, and where he was and got lost," said Sheriff Bryant.

First responders did check the boy out and he had a few minor scrapes and bruises, but he’s okay.