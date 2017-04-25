Large commercial building catches on fire late Monday night

SULPHUR, OK -- Investigators in Sulphur are trying to figure out what caused a large commercial building to catch on fire late Monday night.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely.

It happened at the corner of 11th and Broadway in Sulphur around midnight.

Firefighters say one of the six businesses inside was re-modeled and somehow caught on fire.

We're told the estimated cost of damage is around $15,000.