Officials: Hunt County DA hits, kills crossing guard

ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.More >>
ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.More >>
Authorities in a small North Texas town want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.More >>
Authorities in a North Texas city want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.More >>
SHERMAN -- The future of Dr. Susan Thomas, executive director of the Texoma Council of Governments, was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners. TCOG now has to pay a nearly $1 million settlement to the agency's former finance director, who was let go after a conflict with Thomas.More >>
SHERMAN -- The future of Dr. Susan Thomas, executive director of the Texoma Council of Governments, was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners. TCOG now has to pay a nearly $1 million settlement to the agency's former finance director, who was let go after a conflict with Thomas.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A commission that's been conducting a review of Oklahoma's use of the death penalty says the state should extend its moratorium on capital punishment.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A commission that's been conducting a review of Oklahoma's use of the death penalty says the state should extend its moratorium on capital punishment.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed Friday night after her vehicle was hit by a passenger train. The accident happened at the Benton Street crossing in Davis. Police said Hope Skiles of Fittstown, Oklahoma, was driving an Oklahoma Blood Institute van when it was struck by Amtrak's Heartland Flyer.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed Friday night after her vehicle was hit by a passenger train. The accident happened at the Benton Street crossing in Davis. Police said Hope Skiles of Fittstown, Oklahoma, was driving an Oklahoma Blood Institute van when it was struck by Amtrak's Heartland Flyer.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Duck Dynasty's "ham sammich" eatin' John Godwin is coming to Texoma this Friday to raise money for the Team Triston Foundation.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Duck Dynasty's "ham sammich" eatin' John Godwin is coming to Texoma this Friday to raise money for the Team Triston Foundation.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke, and Fannin Counties is hosting their 6th Annual Fish Cook-Off Fundraiser at Loy Lake Park, Texas in Denison on April 30th from 12:30-4:00 pm.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke, and Fannin Counties is hosting their 6th Annual Fish Cook-Off Fundraiser at Loy Lake Park, Texas in Denison on April 30th from 12:30-4:00 pm.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.More >>