Officials: DA struck Texas crossing guard who later died - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Officials: Hunt County DA hits, kills crossing guard

Posted: Updated:

DALLAS (AP) -- Authorities in a North Texas city want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.

Greenville officials said Tuesday police want the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate because of the relationship between police and Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker.

Officials say Walker's vehicle struck Christine Sandlin in a crosswalk about 7 a.m. March 29. She died April 11.

The accident report shows failure to yield to a pedestrian was a contributing factor. Conditions were dark and rainy.

Walker told WFAA-TV he couldn't "express enough how deeply saddened and sorry" he was. David Sandlin said Walker visited his mother in the hospital and apologized. He said "she forgave him, of course."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

    Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

    ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.

    More >>

    ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.

    More >>

  • Large commercial building catches on fire late Monday night

    Large commercial building catches on fire late Monday night

    SULPHUR, OK -- Investigators in Sulphur are trying to figure out what caused a large commercial building to catch on fire late Monday night. Firefighters say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely. It happened at the corner of 11th and Broadway in Sulphur around midnight. Firefighters say one of the six businesses inside was re-modeled and somehow caught on fire. We're told the estimated cost of damage is around $15,000. More >>
    SULPHUR, OK -- Investigators in Sulphur are trying to figure out what caused a large commercial building to catch on fire late Monday night. Firefighters say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely. It happened at the corner of 11th and Broadway in Sulphur around midnight. Firefighters say one of the six businesses inside was re-modeled and somehow caught on fire. We're told the estimated cost of damage is around $15,000. More >>

  • Officials: Hunt County DA hits, kills crossing guard

    Officials: DA struck Texas crossing guard who later died

    Authorities in a small North Texas town want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.

    More >>

    Authorities in a North Texas city want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.

    More >>
    •   