TCOG chief under pressure to resign

SHERMAN, TX -- The future of Dr. Susan Thomas, executive director of the Texoma Council of Governments, was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners.

TCOG now has to pay a nearly $1 million settlement to the agency's former finance director, who was let go after a conflict with Thomas, who remains the executive director.

This all started about a year-and-a-half ago when the former finance director filed a lawsuit and won. TCOG board member Jeff Whitmire now wants Thomas to resign.

"I would ask her to submit her resignation to save the agency and board any further trauma," he told commissioners on Tuesday.

Last week, board members voted to not renew Thomas' contract and to dismiss her, but the vote was tied. Members are calling for a possible emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

TCOG is a regional planning agency serving Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties.