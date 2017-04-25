TCOG chief under pressure to resign - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

TCOG chief under pressure to resign

Posted: Updated:

SHERMAN, TX -- The future of Dr. Susan Thomas, executive director of the Texoma Council of Governments, was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County Commissioners.

TCOG now has to pay a nearly $1 million settlement to the agency's former finance director, who was let go after a conflict with Thomas, who remains the executive director.

This all started about a year-and-a-half ago when the former finance director filed a lawsuit and won. TCOG board member Jeff Whitmire now wants Thomas to resign.

"I would ask her to submit her resignation to save the agency and board any further trauma," he told commissioners on Tuesday.

Last week, board members voted to not renew Thomas' contract and to dismiss her, but the vote was tied. Members are calling for a possible emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

TCOG is a regional planning agency serving Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

    Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

    ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.

    More >>

    ARDMORE, OK – A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening.

    More >>

  • Large commercial building catches on fire late Monday night

    Large commercial building catches on fire late Monday night

    SULPHUR, OK -- Investigators in Sulphur are trying to figure out what caused a large commercial building to catch on fire late Monday night. Firefighters say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely. It happened at the corner of 11th and Broadway in Sulphur around midnight. Firefighters say one of the six businesses inside was re-modeled and somehow caught on fire. We're told the estimated cost of damage is around $15,000. More >>
    SULPHUR, OK -- Investigators in Sulphur are trying to figure out what caused a large commercial building to catch on fire late Monday night. Firefighters say no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building safely. It happened at the corner of 11th and Broadway in Sulphur around midnight. Firefighters say one of the six businesses inside was re-modeled and somehow caught on fire. We're told the estimated cost of damage is around $15,000. More >>

  • Officials: Hunt County DA hits, kills crossing guard

    Officials: DA struck Texas crossing guard who later died

    Authorities in a small North Texas town want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.

    More >>

    Authorities in a North Texas city want state officials to investigate after a vehicle driven by the county's district attorney struck and fatally injured an 87-year-old school crossing guard.

    More >>
    •   