Davis train crash victim named by police

DAVIS, OK -- Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed Friday night after her vehicle was hit by a passenger train.

The accident happened at the Benton Street crossing in Davis. Police said Hope Skiles of Fittstown, Oklahoma, was driving an Oklahoma Blood Institute van when it was struck by Amtrak's Heartland Flyer, bound for Oklahoma City on its daily run from Fort Worth.

Skiles, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a long time employee of the OBI. Davis police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Amtrak said there were 95 passengers on board and that nobody was hurt.