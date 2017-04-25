Duck Dynasty star coming to Texoma for Team Triston Foundation - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Duck Dynasty star coming to Texoma for Team Triston Foundation

Posted:
By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Duck Dynasty's "ham sammich" eatin' John Godwin is coming to Texoma this Friday to raise money for the Team Triston Foundation.

Triston Paris was 20 years old when he died in a car accident last May. But his legacy lives on. Triston was an organ donor, and his organs saved five other lives. 

Since then, his friends and family started the Team Triston Foundation in his honor to raise awareness for organ donation and to raise money for local scholarships

Godwin heard about Triston's story and decided to help.

The fundraising event is set for the Tanglewood Resort and Conference Center in Pottsboro, Texas, on April 28 from 5:30-10 p.m. Each ticket comes with a Mexican food buffet, drink and dessert. 

Tickets are available at:

  • Dennards (all locations)
  • West Functional Chiropractic, Lake Kiowa, TX
  • Craighead's, Caddo, OK
  • Greenspray, Durant, OK
  • Texoma Home Center, Calera, OK

    •   