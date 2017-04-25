6th Annual Home Hospice Fish Cook-Off This Weekend in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

6th Annual Home Hospice Fish Cook-Off This Weekend in Denison

By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
DENISON, TX -- Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke, and Fannin Counties is hosting their 6th Annual Fish Cook-Off Fundraiser at Loy Lake Park, Texas in Denison on April 30th from 12:30-4:00 pm.

Teams are competing to win “Best Fish Cook in Texoma,” and there will be teams cooking side items including hush puppies, beans, coleslaw, and salsa or tartar sauce who will receive “Best Dish” awards.

Be sure to bring your appetite!

There will be numerous silent auction items and several great raffle prizes to win as well.

Proceeds from the 6th Annual FISH COOK-OFF will help Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties continue to provide services to those in our communities who may be uninsured or under insured.

Home Hospice provides support for caregivers and in-home care for patients with chronic, advanced or terminal conditions as well as palliative care through their Pathways Palliative Care Program. 

Kids under 12 are free!

For ticket information and more, click here

