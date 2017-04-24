Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend.

The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect.

At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma.

"You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here, and there are a lot of weekend houses out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

The home on Eagle Lane in Marshall County has been broken into before. Officials said the homeowner installed a set of motion-sensing cameras as an extra precaution.

The system alerted the owner's cell phone when movement was detected inside the residence.

"The camera system notified him via phone that there was somebody inside of his house, and just a quick law enforcement response we were able to get another burglar off the streets," Sheriff Danny Cryer said.

The alleged burglar took the security cameras, phone chargers and other electronics from the house. But deputies were able to trace shoe prints and tire tracks.

Their work led them to Jackie Matlock of Kingston, who was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. Now neighbors say they are on edge.

"Pretty freaky that he got broken into like that," Donathan said. "It's not very often that we have to keep our doors locked around here.

Living so far from town, Donathan said he recommends having some kind of protection. Sheriff Cryer agrees.

"If the homeowner hadn't been notified via his camera system, he may not have noticed this for several months, and that really makes it difficult for us to try to track these people down," the sheriff said.

Matlock was taken to the Marshall County jail, where he was being held on a $5,000 bond.