Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25.

Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m. All Atoka County residents are invited to participate.

"A lot of times you're going to have to pay to get rid of those tires or those TVs and those computer monitors," said Choctaw Nation Natural Resources and Environmental Science director Tracy Horst. "This is one of those instances where we're going to be able to help the community at no charge."

And you don't have to fear that personal information will be compromised, because data from the hard drives on all donated computers will be destroyed.

Tires must be removed from rims prior to recycling, and no refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners with Freon will be accepted.

Tushka High School is located at 2661 West Boggy Depot Road in Tushka.

"We'd love to have other high schools in southeastern Oklahoma join with us in this campaign," Horst said.

You can get in touch with her by e-mail at thorst@choctawnation.com or by phone at 580-775-4231.