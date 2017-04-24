Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Lisanne Anderson, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography

TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25.

Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m. All Atoka County residents are invited to participate.

"A lot of times you're going to have to pay to get rid of those tires or those TVs and those computer monitors," said Choctaw Nation Natural Resources and Environmental Science director Tracy Horst. "This is one of those instances where we're going to be able to help the community at no charge."

And you don't have to fear that personal information will be compromised, because data from the hard drives on all donated computers will be destroyed.

Tires must be removed from rims prior to recycling, and no refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners with Freon will be accepted.

Tushka High School is located at 2661 West Boggy Depot Road in Tushka. 

"We'd love to have other high schools in southeastern Oklahoma join with us in this campaign," Horst said.

You can get in touch with her by e-mail at thorst@choctawnation.com or by phone at 580-775-4231.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Robert Andrews IIRobert Andrews II

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

  • Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

  • Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.

    More >>

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   