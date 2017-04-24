Sherman ISD school bond highlights Grayson County elections - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman ISD school bond highlights Grayson County elections

Posted: Updated:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect

GRAYSON COUNTY -- Early voting started Monday for several important local races in Grayson County.

The most talked about -- and, some say, controversial issue -- is the proposed $308 million Sherman Independent School District bond package.

The district wants to build new schools and repair aging Bearcat Stadium. Sherman school leaders have hosted rallies and meetings raise awareness of the proposal.

Early voting runs through May 2; Election Day is Saturday, May 6. Click here for more information.

Other races in Grayson County include:

  • Southmayd: Voters will decide on school board seats and building a new water tower.
  • Gunter: The mayor and city council members are on the ballot, and voters are being asked if a city manager should be hired.
  • Van Alstyne: A $24 million school bond package is on the ballot.
  • Pottsboro: Three open seats for school board trustees will be decided.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Robert Andrews IIRobert Andrews II

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

  • Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

  • Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.

    More >>

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   