Sherman ISD school bond highlights Grayson County elections

GRAYSON COUNTY -- Early voting started Monday for several important local races in Grayson County.

The most talked about -- and, some say, controversial issue -- is the proposed $308 million Sherman Independent School District bond package.

The district wants to build new schools and repair aging Bearcat Stadium. Sherman school leaders have hosted rallies and meetings raise awareness of the proposal.

Early voting runs through May 2; Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

Other races in Grayson County include: