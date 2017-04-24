Apartment plans irk some Sherman residents - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Apartment plans irk some Sherman residents

Posted: Updated:
By Gregg Watson, KTEN News
Connect
Proposed site of Quail Trail apartments Proposed site of Quail Trail apartments

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman is growing, and so is the need for more housing. But plans for an apartment complex on the city's southwest side are not going over well.

Sherman residents opposing the proposed Quail Trail complex say they're all for new housing and the new revenue it will bring... just not in their neighborhood.

Right now this property at Quail Run Road and FM 1417 is a field of dreams for some. And a field of nightmares for others.

The city knows the 300-unit apartment complex at Quail Run Road and FM 1417 is creating controversy, but say it's needed.

"The City Council did hear some objections from some of the neighbors around there, but at the end of the day we're at 97 percent capacity at our apartments in the city," said city spokesman Nate Straugh, adding: "We need more apartments."

But residents of the upscale Country Ridge Estates said a 300-unit apartment complex could bring at least 600 cars with it, overwhelming  an already busy FM 1417 in a country setting.

"It's going to be a mess here as far as traffic goes, said Sherman resident Walt Rhodes. "There is already a great deal of traffic on this road. There is one way in this complex and out."

This section of 1417 (also known as Heritage Parkway) is already home to a number of apartment complexes, but they're almost full, and charging anywhere from $1,200 to $1,800 a month. Some residents like Diane Rhodes would like to see new affordable housing.

"If they want to do something for our city, they need to build single family homes that people of low income can afford and start having their families in," she said.

Some Sherman Council members say they recognize neighbors of the proposed apartment complex have concerns, but add that no matter where in the city an apartment complex is built, some neighbors will be upset.

The city says it's all part of the growing pains of a growing city.

"At the end of the day, it was determined that the need for apartments outweighed any concern," Straugh said.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission denied plans for the Quail Trail complex last month, preferring for it to remain a business district. But the City Council overruled that decision. allowing for the zoning change.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

    Robert Andrews IIRobert Andrews II

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m. Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

    More >>

  • Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    Suspect caught on camera in Marshall County burglary

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

    KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston homeowner has his belongings back after his home was burglarized over the weekend. The sheriff credits the homeowner's security system for helping to quickly track down a suspect. At the time of the break-in, the victim told officials he was three-and-a-half hours away from the home he owns near Lake Texoma. "You know, we are way out in the middle of nowhere out here," neighbor Jeremiah Donathan said.

    More >>

  • Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    Going Green in Atoka County on Tuesday

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m.

    More >>

    TUSHKA, OK -- A recycling company is teaming up with the Choctaw Nation's Going Green program at Tushka High School on Tuesday, April 25. Old electronics gear and used tires will be accepted at this free one-day event that runs from 2-6 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   