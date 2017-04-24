Apartment plans irk some Sherman residents

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman is growing, and so is the need for more housing. But plans for an apartment complex on the city's southwest side are not going over well.

Sherman residents opposing the proposed Quail Trail complex say they're all for new housing and the new revenue it will bring... just not in their neighborhood.

Right now this property at Quail Run Road and FM 1417 is a field of dreams for some. And a field of nightmares for others.

The city knows the 300-unit apartment complex at Quail Run Road and FM 1417 is creating controversy, but say it's needed.

"The City Council did hear some objections from some of the neighbors around there, but at the end of the day we're at 97 percent capacity at our apartments in the city," said city spokesman Nate Straugh, adding: "We need more apartments."

But residents of the upscale Country Ridge Estates said a 300-unit apartment complex could bring at least 600 cars with it, overwhelming an already busy FM 1417 in a country setting.

"It's going to be a mess here as far as traffic goes, said Sherman resident Walt Rhodes. "There is already a great deal of traffic on this road. There is one way in this complex and out."

This section of 1417 (also known as Heritage Parkway) is already home to a number of apartment complexes, but they're almost full, and charging anywhere from $1,200 to $1,800 a month. Some residents like Diane Rhodes would like to see new affordable housing.

"If they want to do something for our city, they need to build single family homes that people of low income can afford and start having their families in," she said.

Some Sherman Council members say they recognize neighbors of the proposed apartment complex have concerns, but add that no matter where in the city an apartment complex is built, some neighbors will be upset.

The city says it's all part of the growing pains of a growing city.

"At the end of the day, it was determined that the need for apartments outweighed any concern," Straugh said.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission denied plans for the Quail Trail complex last month, preferring for it to remain a business district. But the City Council overruled that decision. allowing for the zoning change.