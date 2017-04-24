Bryan County man killed in motorcycle crash

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Cartwright motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Bryan County early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Robert Andrews II was driving on Highway 91 west of Colbert when the accident happened around 2 a.m.

Investigators said Andrews -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was then run over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His absence is going to be one that everyone feels," said friend Leslie Gregersen. "He was just always everywhere."

The driver of the car was not injured.

Friends said Andrews worked in Denison at D&L Motors on Armstrong Avenue and was a graduate of Denison High School.