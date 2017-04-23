Locals helping family's wish to take disabled son camping come true

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Friends in one Texoma community are rallying together to help a family make a wish come true.

Their 18-year-old son Darren Cain has a passion for camping and he has cerebral palsy, but he doesn't let the illness stop him from having a good time.

"Just because he has cerebral palsy doesn't mean he's any different than anybody else," said mom Crystal Snider. "He loves to be outside, loves to ride four-wheelers.

Darren was born three months early. As a result, his mother said his body movement and muscle function was limited.

"He has all the smarts in the world; he just doesn't have the muscle or the tone to do what other kids to," Snider said.

The family spends a majority of time outdoors. Darren's favorite place to be is the Mud Park in Bennington.

"Whenever it's time to come do an event, he sleeps in the shack with dad because he can't get away from him. He won't let him go without him or he gets mad," Snider said.

Another of Darren's favorite pastimes is camping, but a recent hip surgery halted family camping trips.

"He can't just go lay on the ground," Snider said.

Family and friends are working to make Darren's wish of bringing family camping trips back to reality. A used camper was donated, but Snider there are problems.

"It's destroyed; all the vinyl's missing, and the inside needs work," she said.

With community support, they're hoping to raise $1,500 to get it fixed up for summer, which Darren's family said will make his world.

"When he's happy he's happy, and you get to see it all over his face," said Darren's stepfather Darren Snider. "It'd be like the greatest thing in the world to see the smile on his face, 'cause it's all about him."

A GoFundMe page has been established for people who would like to help..