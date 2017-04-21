Amtrak train hits van in Davis; one dead

DAVIS, OK -- Amtrak's Heartland Flyer passenger train collided with an Oklahoma Blood Institute van at a crossing just north of downtown Davis on Friday night.

The driver of the van was killed by the impact. The vehicle was dragged for about a mile as the train slowed to a halt.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our valued Oklahoma Blood Institute employee" said Heather Browne, a spokesperson for the organization late Friday. "At this time we don't have any additional information."

No one on the train was seriously hurt.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. as Amtrak train #822 was northbound to its destination of Oklahoma City, where it had been scheduled to arrive at 9:27 p.m. As of 10:30, it was still in Davis as the investigation into the accident continues.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office was dispatched to the scene.

The Heartland Flyer makes one round-trip daily between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.