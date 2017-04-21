Oklahoma schools struggle with budget shortfall

ARDMORE, OK -- Summer break is almost here for Texoma students. But local educators say they may have some tough decisions to make before the next school year as their budgets continue to tighten.

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said his is just one of many districts now struggling to make ends meet. ACS could lose up to $300,000 in funding by next school year, which Holland said affects everything from class sizes to art supplies.

Teachers said they are doing their best to make it work, even if that means spending their own salaries.

"This last year I probably spent over $1,500 on my students," first grade teacher Tamara Sanchez told KTEN.

School officials say they won't know exactly how much money they are losing until June. But for many Oklahoma schools, additional budget cuts could mean letting teachers go, and that late notice will make it even more difficult to plan for the fall semester.