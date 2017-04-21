Strong storms in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri

Severe thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes are forecast in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- Four months after residents began voicing their concerns about a proposed concrete plant near their neighborhood, the developers of that project have withdrawn their application for a necessary permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A woman who police say is connected to the murder of an Ardmore man entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Scary moments for a local woman after police say two people carjacked her.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A woman pleaded guilty in court Thursday to firing shots at a home on Preston Peninsula. Claudia Newberry, 65, pleaded guilty to a charge of deadly conduct, firing a gun.More >>
GUNTER, TX -- More than 300 students and faculty members at Gunter's elementary and middle schools donated one dollar to raise awareness about alopecia, an illness that causes hair loss for classmate Micah Fisher.More >>
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -- An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning for two young northeast Oklahoma children was canceled hours later when they and their mother were located in northern Arkansas.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said the incident started at the Valero gas station at Morton Street and U.S. 75 in west Denison.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Choctaw County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week. This week we have a little kitten. He's an adorable little boy with beautiful blue eyes, about 6 weeks old. They say he's a Siamese mix and that he canMore >>
