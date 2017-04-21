Strong storms in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms with high winds and heavy rain moved through central Oklahoma, flooding streets and an interstate in Oklahoma City.

I-235 was flooded and closed Friday morning and police report one person rescued from a car in high water on a city street. Thousands were without power when power poles were apparently blown down as the storm moved through the city.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service says up to five inches of rain is possible with golf-ball sized hail and winds of up to 70 miles per hour in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. Flood and flash flood warnings were issued in central Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri and tornadoes are possible in southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and western Arkansas.

