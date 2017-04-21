Concrete plant plans on hold in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- Four months after residents began voicing their concerns about a proposed concrete plant near their neighborhood, the developers of that project have withdrawn their application for a necessary permit.

Lucky's Redi-Mix had planned to build the facility on Willy Vester Road, about two miles east of Van Alstyne. But the company recently said it was no longer seeking an air quality permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“This is a rural area. These are our homes, our children, grandchildren are out here and play out here," Mike Mitchell told KTEN News in January. "We enjoy the quiet rural residential lifestyle, and that's the reason we don't want the truck traffic, we don't want this type of industry in this area.”

More than 50 area residents added their voices to complaints filed with the TCEQ.

Lucky's Redi-Mix can still resubmit another air quality proposal in the future if it elects to move forward with the project in southern Grayson County.