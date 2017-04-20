Ardmore woman arraigned for manslaughter

ARDMORE, OK --A Texoma woman who police say is connected to the murder of an Ardmore man pleads not guilty in court.

Laurie Martin, a 37 year-old resident of Ardmore, was arraigned today on manslaughter charges.

Authorities say back in November Martin talked her daughter, Madison Martin into assaulting Chivas Piggie with help from Keenan Wright and Dalton Waugh.

Investigators say during the assault Madison stabbed Piggie multiple times killing him.

Laurie Martin's trial begins August 7th.