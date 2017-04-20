Denison police looking for suspects they say carjacked a woman

DENISON, TX -- Scary moments for a local woman after police say two people carjacked her.

Denison police say around 3:30 a.m. Thursday a woman gave a man and woman a ride to a home near Highway 69.

Once they got to the house on North Fannin Avenue, the victim told police the man pulled a gun on her demanding that she get out of the car.

They left with the vehicle, according to police.

No word on how the woman is doing Thursday night.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects, but they’re asking for anyone with information to give them a call.