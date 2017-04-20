Woman pleads guilty to Pecan Plantation gunfire

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A woman pleaded guilty in court Thursday to firing shots at a home on Preston Peninsula.

Claudia Newberry, 65, pleaded guilty to a charge of deadly conduct, firing a gun.

It was last July when deputies said Newberry opened fire at a home in the 100 block of Wheeler Drive. The Grayson County Sheriffs Office said she got into an argument with a man, grabbed a gun, and then fired two shots.

No one was hurt.

In Newberry's plea deal, she received four years' probation and must pay a $1,300 fine.