Oklahoma Amber Alert canceled after kids found safe

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -- An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning for two young northeast Oklahoma children was canceled hours later.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said two-month-old Maxwell Keener and 20-month-old Adelyn Keener were found safe in northern Arkansas after being taken by their mother, Sarah Jane Lewis, on Tuesday. She was said to be a known illegal drug user.

They were located in the town of Pineville, Arkansas, about 150 miles east of Delaware County.

"[The] children are believed to be in immediate danger or death due to the suspect's use of meth while in presence of the children," the sheriff's office said in a written statement earlier.

Lewis, 31, had last been spotted with the children near Stillwater, Oklahoma. She's facing a warrant alleging child endangerment.

Lewis is described as a white female, 5'-8" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. No clothing description was available.

If you see Sarah Lewis or the missing children, call 911 immediately.