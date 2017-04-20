Pursuit leads to suspect after shot fired in Denison

DENISON -- Denison police are investigating after a report of gunfire at a westside gas station early Thursday morning.

The incident started at the Valero station at Morton Street and U.S. 75. While no no one was hurt, it created chaos for police.

Witnesses reported that a male inside a Honda Pilot fired one shot around 1:30 a.m., but it doesn't appear the gun was pointed at anyone.

After the shooting, the Pilot, with two people inside, fled. Police located the vehicle at the McDonald's drive-thru across the highway. When the car pulled out, officers unsuccessfully attempted to pull the suspects' vehicle over.

That led to a brief pursuit down Morton Street and through adjoining neighborhoods as the car moved erratically through traffic.

Officers briefly lost sight of the Pilot, and when they caught up with the vehicle it had crashed into a fence near Layne Cemetery.

"The vehicle was unoccupied, but according to witness accounts, we identified who the driver was," said Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler. "[We] went to the residence and made the arrest there of a juvenile for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle."

That juvenile was said to be the driver of the car. Investigators were still trying to locate the second person in the Pilot, who may also have been a juvenile.

No injuries were reported.