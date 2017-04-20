Pursuit leads to suspect after shot fired in Denison

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -- An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning for two young northeast Oklahoma children was canceled hours later when they and their mother were located in northern Arkansas.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said the incident started at the Valero gas station at Morton Street and U.S. 75 in west Denison.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Choctaw County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week. This week we have a little kitten. He's an adorable little boy with beautiful blue eyes, about 6 weeks old. They say he's a Siamese mix and that he canMore >>
DURANT, OK -- Local dispatchers continued their training Wednesday to help them handle the pressures of the job.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Denison man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing two children. Jorge Hernandez was found guilty Wednesday in a Grayson County courtroom. Prosecutors said Hernandez abused two young girls over the course of nearly two years.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- "It truly breaks our hearts down here that somebody would feel that they need to do that, when we are an organization that wants to help people."More >>
DURANT, OK — April 19 is a day Rocke Amonette says he’ll never forget. "I still can't deal with it," he said, speaking of the 1995 blast outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that claimed the lives of 168 people, including 19 children.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- Shelley Jo Duncan's hearing lasted only a few minutes. Duncan was an English teacher at an alternative education school and was also a cheer coach at Tishomingo High School when she was arrested last September.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Budget cuts in Oklahoma could result in medical services being cut for thousands of state residents.More >>
